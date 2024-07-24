AI generated image

This is a very important topic that is not being discussed enough in the mainstream media.

Freedom and democracy is under attack in Europe.

You probably didn’t even hear about this, but in Germany the government recently outright BANNED a right-wing magazine in the biggest attack on the free press since WW2 with police raiding the home of the publisher.

Other things you might not have heard about on the news is how the far-left rioted in response to Marine Le Pen’s right-wing party winning the first round in the French elections in order to intimidate voters.

Despite this, they did get the most number of votes in the second round. However, because Macron colluded with the far-left, they only came third in the number of seats despite winning the most votes.

You might have heard on the news that the right lost the election in France. But in fact, they got by far the most number of votes with a whopping 37%

Yet they are now being excluded from important positions in parliament because the other parties are colluding against them.

And now the right-wing Patriots for Europe alliance are being BLOCKED from key parliamentary posts in the EU despite representing over 20 million voters.

The left wing and liberal parties colluded to keep them out of power. What’s going on here, does this represent the will of the people?

But there is another form for erosion of democracy that is taking place that is a considerably more soft approach. This is the woke cancel culture.

Mainstream media journalists working together with far-left activists trying to cancel people for the crime of having political opinions to the right of Stalin.

I myself am a victim of their dirty tactics, with the media writing hit pieces and lying about me.

This method is very deliberate and done in such a way as to scare people from expressing their opinions, thus undermining free speech and democracy itself.

In short, woke is another form for Communism and is a threat to democracy.

So here is my expert political analysis on the state of democracy in Europe.

