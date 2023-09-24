Something really bad is happening in Sweden right now, and most of the mainstream media is refusing to report on it because it’s not politically correct.

Everybody could see this coming. When I was warning about what was happening in Sweden many years ago, I was attacked by the left and the media. They called me a ”conspiracy theorist”.

Now reality is catching up.

Police chief Jale Poljarevius is warning that the situation in Sweden now is the most dangerous since 1945.

In other words, not since the second world war have we had such a dangerous situation in Sweden.

So far this year, there has been over 110 bombings. That’s one bombing almost every other day.

We went from having the lowest number of shootings in Europe, to having the highest number of shootings in Europe.

Imagine that. Just 20 years ago, Sweden was one of the safest countries in Europe. Now we have the most number of deadly shootings, bombings and rapes in Europe.

Sweden has one of the highest number of reported rapes in the entire world. We have over 60 no-go zones, some of which police describe as ”lawless areas”.

But it’s gotten worse - MUCH WORSE.

Over the last few weeks things have really escalated. In September alone we have had 18 shootings, resulting in 9 deaths.

Just a few weeks ago a 13 year old child was shot in the head and killed outside of Stockholm. The murder is said to be connected to a gang conflict.

Police in Sweden are saying that the gangs are now recruiting young people, often children, to commit heinous crimes and to assassinate people.

”They use their young age, because they know Sweden has a system that doesn’t work with youths when it comes to serious crime. They can murder someone and get two or three years prison, maximum four. You don’t get more.” said police chief Jale Poljarevius.

A lot of the shootings and bombings lately are connected to a criminal gang called the “Foxtrot network”, and is being run by a man called Rawa Majid who now has an international arrest warrant after fleeing from Sweden.

“SYSTEMIC COLLAPSE”

Things are so bad now, that some within the Swedish police are warning about the possibility of a societal systemic collapse because of the violence and crime from the gangs.

“Long term this can become a systemic threat if it is allowed to continue” said Charlotta Mauritzon at the National Operative Department at the Swedish police.

Ignored by the media.

The mainstream media is largely ignoring this massive crisis that is happening in Sweden now. So it’s time to do a deep dive to find out the truth about what is happening in my country.

What I have found shows that Sweden is facing a serious problem with gang violence. It is really much worse than what people might think...

I’ve been doing some research into the gangs and what I found was shocking. It seems likely that they have infiltrated the Swedish court system. They are being protected!

Let’s take a deep dive to find how these criminal gang operate. This is the truth about the Swedish gang crisis that you won’t hear about on the mainstream media.

This part of the article took me a long time of research and writing, so this is exclusive for my paid subscribers. If you aren’t a paid subscriber yet, please consider becoming one as that will help me to continue writing important articles like this one. You also get exclusive access to all of my in depth articles.

Your support is highly appreciated and helps a lot - And you don’t want to miss the rest of this article! I couldn’t do this without your help.

For a small cost of less than a large iced coffee milkshake per month, you can support my work exposing the globalist agenda and help me report the truth that is being covered up by the media!