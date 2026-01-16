Big Brother is here and wants to decide what you do with your own car.

Imagine it is a very cold winter morning. It is -10C outside and your car is completely frozen. There is frost everywhere. What would you do?

The normal thing would be to start the car to let it warm up while you scrape the ice off the windshield.

But in Germany this is not allowed because they say it is bad for the environment. Yes, really.

Lexus cars had a function where you can remotely start the engine to heat up your car, available in the MyToyota or Lexus Link Plus apps.

But now Germany has forced Lexus to REMOTELY deactivate this function so that people cannot start their engine remotely.

Here we have the state coming in to remotely take away functions from your car. Incredible. And it is all being done in the name of climate change.

You see, in Germany it is actually ILLEGAL to let your car idle unnecessarily to warm it up. It is not allowed to idle your engine to defrost the windows or warm up the interior. This is to reduce emissions. Only plug in hybrids or electric cars are allowed to pre heat, as the ban goes specifically against combustion engines idling.

That means, if it is very cold outside, you will just have to drive a very cold car. You are not allowed to warm it up.

I mean, this can be dangerous. Even if you scrape ice from your windshield, if it is very cold inside the car, new ice can still be formed on the windshield while driving. This doesn’t make any sense to me.

Is it wort risking icy windshields and forcing people to drive in very cold cars?

Sounds like the state wants to micromanage every small detail of the everyday life of people.

Share