First of all, guess who was recently announced as the "fourth most influential" person spreading "pro-meat misinformation" on the internet?

Apparently I was - Being in good company with people like Donald Trump Jr. and Thomas Massie in a report published by The Bureau of Investigative Journalism.

Of course, I do not spread misinformation. But I do like eating meat!

Interesting how I'm being targeted by activist groups for supporting the farmers...

You have probably heard about the Dutch farmers. If you haven't, make sure to read my report from the Dutch farmers protest earlier this year.

The government planned on essentially SEIZING 3000 farms in order to meet new climate goals. Seems like the Dutch people weren't very happy about it, so they recently elected Geert Wilders who supports the farmers.

In Ireland they have been talking about SLAUGHTERING 200 000 cows in order to meet the EU climate goals.

Of course, this is all about meeting the Sustainable Development Goals outlined in the UN Agenda 2030. That's why this is happening all over the place.

And now a new report shows that there could be the need for a livestock reduction of a whopping 122 000 animals in Wales - This under the proposed Sustainable Farming Scheme.

Why are cows and livestock being targeted like this? Let's take a deep dive into what is going on.

Surprise surprise, it all comes back to "The New Agenda"...

And you will never be able to guess who is a major funder of it...

