Photo by CDC on Unsplash

UPDATE: A previous version of this article said the researchers had been arrested. However, they were not physically arrested, but are being charged.

Hold on a second here. What just happened???

This is very big, yet barely anything on the news.

A top virologist who works at the NIH has been charged with allegedly smuggling among other things monkeypox in to the USA.

And this guy doesn’t just work anywhere. He is the chief of the Virus Ecology unit at a MAXIMUM containment biolab facility in Montana.

Not only is he the chief, but he even established the unit himself.

And guess what they study?

They study how viruses can jump from animals to humans.

And now this researcher was allegedly illegally smuggling monkeypox virus into the USA.

And guess what?

This guy has been extensively studying Ebola.

Guess where he arrived from with the smuggled monkeypox virus?

The Republic of Congo, where there is now an Ebola outbreak.

”These NIH experts apparently broke our laws by smuggling viral pathogens on a packed commercial airplane from an outbreak in the Republic of Congo. Let that sink in” said U.S Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon Jr.

This shows that these top expert researchers have been extremely careless, smuggling viruses on commercial planes right under the nose of the public.

What is going on? I’m here to give you all the details that we know!

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