An honor to stand with the Dutch farmers.

Right now something is going on in Europe that should send chills down your spine. Something that we didn’t think could happen. Yet here we are.

You see, in the Netherlands, the government is planning on essentially SEIZING thousands of farms , farms that have been in the same family for generations, all in order to meet new climate goals for 2030.

They say that the farms are emitting too much nitrogen and thus polluting the landscape (but let’s just ignore all the billions of face masks that people threw away).

Naturally, the farmers are not very happy about this situation. They stand to lose their livelihoods when the government forces them to sell their land to the state. Sure, they get a little money for the land. But they lose their business and they lose their income. What are they supposed to do?

Young farmers are getting their future ripped away from them so the state can take their land and build houses on it. For ”the environment” of course!

Well, I knew that the mainstream media isn’t covering this fairly. In fact, the mainstream media seems to mostly be ignoring this all together. Or if they do, they always try to paint the farmers in a negative light.

THIS IS INSANE.

It is essentially what they did under Communism in the Soviet Union. They stole the land and guess what happened then? The people starved.

So I decided to head to the Netherlands to see what is actually going on, and to meet the farmers and talk with them myself.

I spent several days there and took part in a massive farmers protest for freedom. It was an experience I will never forget.

Here is the story of my trip to the Netherlands and what happened at the farmers protest that the mainstream media is covering up – With lots of exclusive footage.

And you don’t want to miss the story I was told how they have “secret police” dressing in plain clothes to try and start fights among protesters.

I also think I have discovered the REAL reason why the government is targeting the farmers…And it’s not because of climate change!