We have all heard about the horrors of Nazi Germany, and rightfully so. They did many unspeakable and evil things and ever since WW2 ended, people have been taught about the horrible things they did, so that it may never happen again.

As I’ve said before, we must know about history to be able to learn from it. If we don’t know about the bad and wrong things people before us have done, how are we supposed to learn from that?

Countless of books and articles have been written about the Nazis. But for some reason, people seem very uneducated about the horrors that the Communists did in the Soviet Union. For example, have you heard about the Holodomor, where Stalin murdered millions of Ukrainians in a genocide?

Right now there is a lot of talk about Ukraine from journalists and celebrities. They care so much about Ukraine, but for some reason they have never mentioned anything about how Stalin murdered millions of Ukrainians during Communism. Huh. That might be something that should be mentioned when caring for Ukraine…

In fact, the Communists did so many horrible things to dissidents that it’s hard to know where to start. Yet these things are never taught to children in school, and most people today are oblivious to the horrors of Communism.

It is time that we start treating Communism the same as Nazism.

Over the last 100 years, Communism has killed over 100 million people. That is absolutely evil. Yet today we have many people who talk about Communism like it’s just any other political ideology. It is not.

Did you know that in the Soviet Union, dissidents were labeled as ”mentally ill”, diagnosed by ”experts” with schizophrenia and locked up in psychiatric hospitals? This was actually common under Communism.

Huh. The ”expert” psychiatric doctors in the Soviet Union labeled people falsely with a condition in order to have people locked up for the crime of opposing the regime. Why do people not know about this?

In my research, I have managed to find some previously unreported stories from Sweden about how Christians were rounded up by the Communist Bolsheviks and martyred for their faith. It is truly shocking stuff.

It’s time to do a deep dive into Communist persecution of dissidents…