There is something terrible happening in Sweden, and for some strange reason it seems like most of the media is refusing to talk about it.

Before the covid pandemic, I used to report a lot on the increasing crime that was happening in Sweden. I have been warning for many years about the rape crisis in Sweden, and I was constantly ignored. Even worse, people on the left attacked me for it, or tried to come up with some kind of excuse to try and explain away the issue.

Sadly I was correct in my warnings. The problem has only gotten worse in Sweden. It was really bad already back in 2017. Now it has somehow managed to get even worse.

Sweden has seen an upward trend in the rape statistics for a long time now. Actually, not even an upward trend. More like an absolute skyrocket in the worst way possible.

In the year of 1975, Sweden had 421 reported rapes for the whole year. Fast forward to 2021 and that same number has gone up to a shocking 9 668.

That’s an increase of over 2200% in 46 years! That is a catastrophe.

You would think this would be all over the news, yet it is not. Not even in Sweden is this being talked about as much as it should.

Sweden brands itself as a feminist country where they care about women’s rights, but this disaster that is mostly affecting women is being ignored. Why is that?

In fact, the number of rapes in Sweden the last 5 years might actually shock you. Now, keep in mind that Sweden is a small country with a population of only 10 million people.

The last 5 years in Sweden there has been a whopping 42 936 reported rapes according to official crime statistics. Let that sink in for a minute.

Now, you might have heard from people on the left claiming that Sweden changed their definition of rape, thus they claim the situation in Sweden isn’t actually as bad as the statistics say compared to other countries. They say Sweden has a stricter definition of rape than other countries.

Let’s say that they are correct that Sweden has a stricter definition. That doesn’t change the fact that Sweden has a rape crisis and I will show why.

In fact, after researching the statistics I found that things are worse than I thought.

Let’s do a deep dive into the statistics to find out what is actually going on in Sweden…

