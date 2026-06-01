The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim McCraigh's avatar
Jim McCraigh
21h

Don't give them a penny and kick them out of New York until they reform.

Reply
Share
6 replies
Mike Warrington's avatar
Mike Warrington
21h

When UN appoints IRAN to a senior human rights role you know it is beyond saving .

Reply
Share
35 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Imanuelsen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture