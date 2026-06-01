It is now being reported that the United Nations is on track to run out of money by mid August as they are in an imminent financial crisis.

The UN is facing a severe liquidity crisis for their operating budget and that their available cash balance is only enough to pay for staff salaries etc. until the middle of August this year.

They have implemented energy conservation measures to try and save as much money as possible.

This means that they have been intermittently been shutting down elevators, turned down heating and air conditioning at their headquarters in Geneva and New York.

They have even turned off lights in corridors and meeting rooms. Other money saving measures include hiring freezes.

So the same organization that have been working hard to tell people that they must reduce carbon emissions, are now having to turn off their lights, heating and AC to save money as they are facing severe funding problems.

”The crisis is deepening, threatening programme delivery and risking financial collapse...I cannot overstate the urgency of the situation we now face” said UN Secretary General António Guterres already in January.

In other words, the UN is on track for a complete financial collapse. And it is imminent.

Oh, and did you know that years ago, Bill Gates donated $1.2 BILLION towards funding the UN Agenda 2030 Global Goals?

Yes, this included hundreds of millions towards global digital ID. But of course, you probably never heard about this on the news because they are protecting Bill Gates.

Why? Maybe it is because they are bought and paid for, seeing that Bill has “donated” over $319 million to various mainstream media, including the BBC.

But I did write about this and paid subscribers can read my in-depth article here.

It is really informative if you want to get a little look at what is going on behind the scenes.

But why this financial crisis?

The UN has simply not received money from major member states contributors.

A major reason here is that the Trump administration in the USA has been withholding funding to the UN to push for reforms.

The USA has around $4 billion in funding that is normally paid, however they have only paid around $160 million so far this year, leaving a massive budget deficit for the UN as the USA has been the largest funder.

And the USA is deliberately withholding money from the UN as they want to see reforms within the organization to increase efficiency, reduce bureaucracy, save money and more.

This has of already seen results with the UN coming up with massive cost cutting for their 2026 budget.

The USA has already announced their withdrawal from over 30 UN agencies, including the World Health Organization (WHO).

Why?

Because they promoted ”radical climate policies, global governance and ideological programs that conflict with US sovereignty and economic strength”.

They have withdrawn from among other the UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

It is clear that the UN is having a bad time, facing imminent financial collapse and are due to run out of money in just a few months.

A little note to my readers.

While the UN has been getting billions in funding over the years, including loads of money from Bill Gates…

I’m just an independent journalist that wants to bring people the news that you won’t find on the mainstream media.

Did you know that Bill Gates has donated over $319 million to the media? That means they are bought and paid for!

Of course, I don’t get the millions in funding from donors like Bill Gates that they do.

Which is why I need your help and continued support to be able to do this work.

Finding news stories that are hidden takes time and research.