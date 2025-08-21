AI generated image

We all know that free speech has been very much under attack in Britain lately. Over 12.000 people arrested every year for social media posts.

But now, it seems like the news coming from that country are just getting crazier by the day.

A Christian pastor was preaching on the street in the city of Bristol, and he talked about the differences between Christianity and Islam.

This apparently caused great offense to some people that passed by.

One bystander threatened to stab the preacher.

Another bystander tried to hit his wife.

They then pinned him down on the ground and they tried to steal the quran that he was holding in his hands, claiming it was ”their book”.

So what do you think happened when police eventually arrived on the scene?

Well, they did nothing to the attackers, despite them continuing to threaten the preacher while the police were right there.

Instead, the police officers told the preacher that HE could be arrested because he committed a public order offence.

So let me get this straight.

A Christian preacher and his wife were physically attacked on the street by a mob.

Instead of arresting the attackers, police threatened to arrest the preacher. Because apparently his presence on the street could be considered a public order offence.

However, a senior police officer that arrived did say the preacher would not be arrested after all.

Police did later interview a man in his 20s but they decided not to take any further action.

So they literally got away with assault, whereas the preacher was threatened with arrest.

It is clear that free speech and freedom of religion is not only under attack in Britain, but is clearly and severely limited at this point. 1984 is quickly becoming a reality.

Yet, almost nobody in the mainstream media has reported on this scandal. I wonder why?

