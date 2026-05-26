The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

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Peter Imanuelsen
1d

Freedom doesn't seem to exist in the UK anymore.

It's a prison island at this point...

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Calamity Ho!'s avatar
Calamity Ho!
1d

UK is now an enemy of Freedom.

F*** ‘em.

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