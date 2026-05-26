Photo taken by Peter Imanuelsen

What you are about to read is something that should never happen in a free country.

An elderly pastor held an open air Sunday service in Northern Ireland.

For this ”crime” the man was convicted in court.

It may sound unbelievable, but this is the world we live in now.

The 78 year old preached a short and peaceful sermon based on the famous Bible verse John 3:16.

”For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever beleiveth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”

They also sang hymns.

So what happened? Police arrived at the scene telling him that he was in a ”safe access zone” and that preaching there (remember, he was in a public space) could be a ”reckless influence” on ”protected persons”.

Why?

Because there was a hospital nearby.

Yes, you read that correctly.

There was a hospital nearby that provided abortion facilities. And the patient/staff at the hospital doing or working on abortion are considered ”protected persons”.

For this, the pastor was convicted in court and ordered to pay £450 in fines and he now has a criminal record.

This means that in the UK you are not allowed to preach the gospel in merely the vicinity of where a ”protected person” could be.

You see, in the UK they have something called ”safe access zones” which exist within 100 meters (can be extended up to 250 meters) of a facility that provides abortion or places where information or counselling about abortion are provided.

They are also called ”buffer zones”.

If anyone within these zones do something that is considered influencing patients or staff, that is illegal.

And now the court has found that merely holding an open air Sunday service is illegal if it is to close to the hospital.

In the sermon, there was no mention of abortion whatsoever. There were no placards mentioning abortion either.

The sermon was focused on John 3:16.

So this was simply an open air service preaching the gospel that wasn’t a protest at all.

People in the UK have previously been arrested by police simply for praying silently in their head in the vicinity of an abortion facility.

Literally arrested for thought crimes.

”If simply reading the Bible, praying, and preaching on God’s love can now be considered harmful because someone might overhear it within a certain area, then we have crossed a very serious line” said the pastor.

So now we are at the point in the UK where Christians are being persecuted and convicted in court for the crime of preaching the gospel publicly on the street.

That is indeed a very serious line that has been crossed.

Not only is free speech under attack, but freedom of religion is also under attack.

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