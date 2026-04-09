AI generated image.

So the crime figures for 2025 in Sweden is now in. And once again, it is looking very bad.

A few years ago I wrote an article about the Swedish rape crisis. Now I am doing a follow up article.

Sweden has a rape crisis and it is not being talked about because it doesn’t fit the mainstream media agenda of Sweden supposedly being some kind of Socialist utopia.

In fact, would you be surprised if I told you that El Salvador now has much, much less reported rapes than Sweden? The truth may shock you.

There was a whopping 10 014 reported rapes in Sweden for 2025, which means that Sweden has one of the highest number of reported rapes in the world per capita.

Between 2020 to 2025 there has been 58 053 reported rapes in Sweden. Now consider that there is just over 10 million people in Sweden. Things are bad.

Not only that, but if we look into the statistics in more detail, things just get worse and worse.

Things are so bad that 17.9% of 15 year old girls report having been a victim of a sexual crime in Sweden.

What on earth is going on???

I’ve done the job that the mainstream media won’t. Here is my research on the truth about the Swedish rape crisis. I am only using official government figures for the rape figures from Sweden.

I’m an independent journalist which is why I can bring you news like this that is otherwise being kept from you by the mainstream media.

With your support as a paid subscriber I can reach even more people with news like this and you get to read exclusive articles like this one!