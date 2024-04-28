The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

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Fred Jewett's avatar
Fred Jewett
Apr 28, 2024

To complete the picture of why the media is corrupted, it comes down to money. The Mainstream media is nearing bankrupcy due to the availability of free news that is up to the second on the internet vs MSM being generally hours or a day behind and costs money. Newspapers require subscriptions, TV requires advertisers who pay less for lower viewership channels. Cable, satellite TV helped but they are still hemorrhaging viewers as people switch to the internet. The MSM have not figured out a way to make the internet pay them so they have cozied up to big Pharma and the government who have an axe to grind by paying for ads in return for stories promoting Pharma interests. In Canada it is more blatantly obvious as the government doled out subsidies of $15,000 per news room employee totaling $600,000,000 potential subsidies in 2019 through 2024, They recently doubled that to $30,000 per employee until the Canadian election in 2025. The Canadian Conservatives promised to cancel the subsidy so the only way for the bankrupt Canadian MSM to continue to get subsidies is to say nice things about the Liberal Government and in effect "Lie to the Canadian people". It is telling that in spite of the subsidies the Canadian MSM is still hemorrhaging employees.

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ThinkOnTheseThings
Apr 28, 2024

Delusional Klaus…a madman, the trustee of the future, (by whose authority?) Wake up call — God gets the last word, Klaus, NOT you, and definitely NOT your equally mad Davos minions. As it is written: “The rule and sceptre of the wicked will NOT remain over the righteous.” Psalm 125:3 “The wicked flee though no one pursues but the righteous are bold as lions.” Proverbs 28:1

ROAR-RRRR!!! and RAWR!!!!! 🦁

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