It was only last year that Klaus Schwab resigned as Executive Chairman at the World Economic Forum after a whistleblower came with allegations of misconduct against him.

After that, the man that became the new face of the WEF was Børge Brende, the former Foreign Minister of Norway for the ”conservative” Høyre party.

In fact, Børge Brende was appointed as President and CEO of the WEF all the way back in 2017, even though Klaus Schwab was the public face of the organization. But now Børge Brende has RESIGNED from role as CEO and President at the World Economic Forum after the release of the Epstein files…