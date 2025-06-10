AI generated image.

You might have heard about Bovaer. The feed additive that farmers are being told to give their cows in order to make them burp and fart less and thus somehow make the weather better.

This chemical is slowly being added to our dairy supply with the hopes that people won’t find out.

Farmers in Norway have been told that ALL cows will have to be fed with Bovaer from 2027.

Now farmers have reached out warn that if they refuse to feed their cows this chemical, they will lose subsidies from the government of up to almost $90 000.

This means that all farmers more or less will be forced to give this stuff to their cows as they cannot afford to say no.

”I have small children that are with me in the barn. Bovaer is toxic and requires personal protective equipment. If there is dust from the [cow] feed, can it injure my children? I don’t dare to take the chance. For myself I have to let it be, but my children? Never” says farmer Ellen Hartveit to Document.

So there you have it. Farmers themselves are now sounding the alarm about cows being fed a toxic chemical – All in the name of climate change.

In Norway, they tried to push this chemical into the population by selling it as ”climate milk”. However, nobody wanted to buy the stuff. So they just stopped selling it and instead put it into all the regular milk. Sneaky.

But now the government will more or less force all farmers to give this stuff to their cows anyway.

I was one of the first journalists to warn about this all the way back in 2023 and wrote an extensive in-depth article about the dangers of Bovaer here.

My article below is available for all paid subscribers to my Substack and I document how Bovaer is actually a toxic chemical and I do an in-depth analysis.

The mainstream media is not telling you this information, so if you appreciate the hard work that I do, please consider upgrading to a paid subscriber so that you can read my full article below!

Bovaer actually consists of a chemical called 3-Nitrooxypropanol which is made of highly corrosive nitric acid.

According to official documents, 3-Nitrooxypropanol is:

Harmfull if swallowed

Causes skin irritation

Causes serious eye damage

Suspected of damaging fertility or the unborn child

In fact, researcher found that it could also possibly be toxic to DNA (genotoxicity).

And, researchers also found that the chemical is very toxic to sperm production in rats, causing ”severe reduction of spermatogenisis”.

Female rats also couldn’t get pregnant when given a high enough dose of this stuff.

Guess what?

The company behind Bovaer is called DSM-Firmenich AG. Can you guess who has been donating money to this company (allthough not specifically for developing the product Bovaer)?

None other than Bill Gates who has give a whopping $5,346,859

Interesting, isn’t it?

Can you guess another thing – On who has NOT received any donation from Bill Gates?

Me.

That’s why I need your help to continue bringing you news like this that is being hidden from you by the mainstream media.

If you appreciate the hard work that I do, I would greatly appreciate if you upgraded to become a paid subscriber on my Substack – Your support is invaluable.

Thank you!

Share