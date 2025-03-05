AI generated image.

You may have heard about fake lab grown meat, but have you heard about this?

Have you ever thought to yourself that making fake lab grown human breast milk would be a good idea?

Well, seems like Bill Gates has.

Because a few years back, an investment firm founded by Bill Gates invested a whopping $3.5 million into a company called Biomilq.

Apparently, lab grown breast milk is supposed to be more ”climate friendly” than infant formula that is made on cow milk.

The investment firm is called Breakthrough Energy Ventures and they focus on so called climate solutions.

Now, Biomilq worked to produce human breast milk outside the human body. In other words, fake lab grown breast milk. Now this sounds like a horrible idea.

They would do this by using cultured human mammary epithelial cells to produce breast milk.

Making human breast milk in a lab and then feeding it to babies. Nope, no thank you.

What is happening to this world? They are giving toxic chemicals to cows in order to reduce their farts to stop climate change and many more crazy ideas.

Interestingly, Bill Gates also just happened to invest large amounts of money into the very same company that is producing Bovaer, the chemical they give to reduce cow farts.

But now there is a major problem for this company Biomilq.

They have filed for bankruptcy.

Biomilq raised $21 million, but apparently they have faced lawsuits from the ex-husband of one of the co-founders.

Perhaps they also realized that nobody would want to buy this stuff either.

Anyway, it is good news for babies everywhere!

IMPORTANT UPDATE!

You might know that after I exposed how a cult were engaged in what many consider to be grooming behavior towards young girls, I have been attacked with lawfare.

I have also been harassed by local police. Instead of investigating the cult, the police knocked on my door and interrogated me and harassed me.

They even ILLEGALLY tried to break into my house when I was travelling, without any reason nor court order.

This is unprecedented.

I am under attack.

My lawyers are now on the case, and I will update you more on the developments shortly.

But please consider becoming a paid subscriber to my Substack to help cover my legal fees – I refuse to be scared and I will stand up for freedom.

As a paid subscriber you also get extra perks and get access to exclusive articles.

Or if you want to do a one time donation towards my legal fees, please consider donating on my GiveSendGo page.

Donate on GiveSendGo

Your support is highly appreciated and much needed in this time – Thank you!

