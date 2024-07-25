AI generated image.

Klaus Scwhab’s World Economic Forum has been pushing for people to eat insects instead of meat to stop climate change. Because apparently cows are now bad for the planet and fart too much.

So a Swedish company called Tebrito has been working hard to produce mealworms for insect proteins to put in human food like granola and protein bars.

They got a whopping $4.2 million in investments to push this stuff.

And now they have gone bankrupt because it seems like nobody wants to eat their insects. In 2023 they only had a revenue of a meager $49.000 and losing almost $12.6 million!

In other words, nobody is buying their insects. Looks like people are REJECTING the WEF agenda.

And this isn’t the only thing that happened.

Last week another Swedish company called Mycorena went bankrupt. They got a whopping $27.8 million in investment to produce 3D printed fake meat made out of mycelium.

It is clear that even in liberal Sweden, people do not want to eat fake food.

I could have told you this and saved these investors their money. They invested large sums in insects and fake meat likely because it is being promoted by organizations like the WEF.

Obviously people do not want it and simply didn’t buy the fake food products. So they went bankrupt. Go woke, go broke.

But why is this stuff being pushed?

Well, let me tell you something that you won’t hear anywhere else!

It all goes back to the UN Agenda 2030, which is basically very similar to what the WEF is pushing.

They literally say the following:

”To reach the goals and the 2030 Agenda, the way we produce food – and the types of foods we eat – must change”.

Screenshot from the Global Goals app.

In other words, they are pushing for fake foods in order to stop climate change.

This is the reason that farmers have been under attack. Climate change is being used as an excuse to control the food supply. Because that is what it is really about.

Control the food and you can control the people.

