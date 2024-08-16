I recently reported on how the WHO declared mpox (formerly called monkeypox) to be a ”global health emergency”.
Well, you can never guess what has happened today less than 24 hours after this announcement by the World Health Organization.
Sweden comes out reporting the first case of the new more dangerous variant of mpox – The first case outside of Africa.
And now the WHO is warning that we will likely see more cases in Europe in the coming days.
Well, now the pharma company Bavarian Nordic has announced they can provide 10 million doses of their mpox vaccine by the end of 2025.
And their stock price has skyrocketed, up a whopping 26,43% in the last 5 days.
Remember that time when Bill Gates invested a staggering sum of $55 million in BioNTech – Just two months before covid?
Interesting timing indeed!
Now the mainstream media is in full fear mongering propaganda mode, trying to scare people with mpox.
The things is, this already happened a few years ago, but seems like after the covid lockdowns nobody was interested anymore.
Weird how you didn’t hear anything about that on the news…
Well, maybe not actually, considering how Bill Gates also has donated over $319 million to the mainstream media. Of course they won’t report anything negative about him when they get so much funding!
Do not fall for the media propaganda and fear mongering. I believe that the covid lockdowns and passports were a test run, and if given the opportunity, authoritarians would love to implement it again.
Say no to fear!
”There is no fear in love; but perfect love casteth out fear: because fear hath torment. He that feareth is not been made perfect in love. We love Him, because He first loved us.” - 1 John 4:18-19
A cautionary tale:
“At the turn of the century, an invention took Silicon Valley by storm. Steve Jobs called it the most amazing piece of technology since the personal computer.”
“Enamored with the prototype, Jobs offered the inventor $ 63 million for 10 percent of the company.”
[The inventor turned him down]
“Time called it one of the ten biggest technology flops of the decade.”
“The inventor projected that within a year, sales of his newest product would reach 10,000 units a week. But six years later, they had sold only about 30,000 units in total. After more than a decade, the company still hadn’t become profitable. It was supposed to transform lives and cities, but today it is used only in niche markets.”
“That product was the SEGWAY, the self-balancing personal transporter.” 🤨
excerpt from: "Originals: How Non-Conformists Move the World" by Adam Grant
