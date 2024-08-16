I recently reported on how the WHO declared mpox (formerly called monkeypox) to be a ”global health emergency”.

Well, you can never guess what has happened today less than 24 hours after this announcement by the World Health Organization.

Sweden comes out reporting the first case of the new more dangerous variant of mpox – The first case outside of Africa.

And now the WHO is warning that we will likely see more cases in Europe in the coming days.

Well, now the pharma company Bavarian Nordic has announced they can provide 10 million doses of their mpox vaccine by the end of 2025.

And their stock price has skyrocketed, up a whopping 26,43% in the last 5 days.

Screenshot from Google of stocks.

Remember that time when Bill Gates invested a staggering sum of $55 million in BioNTech – Just two months before covid?

Interesting timing indeed!

Now the mainstream media is in full fear mongering propaganda mode, trying to scare people with mpox.

The things is, this already happened a few years ago, but seems like after the covid lockdowns nobody was interested anymore.

Weird how you didn’t hear anything about that on the news…

Well, maybe not actually, considering how Bill Gates also has donated over $319 million to the mainstream media. Of course they won’t report anything negative about him when they get so much funding!

Unlike the mainstream media, I don’t get anything from Bill. I rely on you, my readers to support my independent journalism.

I need your help to be able to keep on exposing the mainstream narrative and bring you the news that you won’t get anywhere else.

So please consider becoming a paid subscriber if you aren’t already, your support means a lot!

Do not fall for the media propaganda and fear mongering. I believe that the covid lockdowns and passports were a test run, and if given the opportunity, authoritarians would love to implement it again.

Say no to fear!

”There is no fear in love; but perfect love casteth out fear: because fear hath torment. He that feareth is not been made perfect in love. We love Him, because He first loved us.” - 1 John 4:18-19

Share