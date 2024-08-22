This should send shock waves all over the earth.

A new official government report has found that fluoride can in fact affect the IQ of children. This has long been called a ”crazy conspiracy theory” by the mainstream experts.

People who have warned about this have been labeled as ”crazy” and ridiculed.

But it turns out that the ”conspiracy theorists” were right once again…

Researchers have now found that people drinking water containing more than 1.5 mg of fluoride per liter of water is linked to lowering IQ by as much as 5 points in children – This is really, really bad!

But guess what! The WHO has set the safe limit of fluoride in drinking water at 1.5 mg. Do you still trust the WHO?

Research has also found that pregnant women should avoid getting to much fluoride as it can reach the fetus.

We now know that fluoride is neurotoxic.

How is the fluoride in toothpaste made you may ask? Well, let me tell you. Fluoride is usually an unwanted byproduct of aluminum, fertilizer and iron ore manufacturing.

There are of course also natural forms of fluoride found in nature such as calcium fluoride.

The kind of fluoride that is commonly used as additives in the U.S drinking water is called hexafluorosilicic acid which is also used in things like rust remover products. This acid is corrosive to both metals and tissue and can cause severe burns.

The kind of fluoride found in toothpaste is called sodium fluoride. It is not natural and is a synthetic industrial version of fluoride. It is classed as toxic by both inhalation and ingestion according to Wikipedia. It literally has a toxic warning label.

So we now know that fluoride literally can make people dumber. So why is it being put into drinking water?

Fluoride has of course been pushed for a long time for being good for dental health and preventing caries.

But perhaps it is time to find an alternative. There are minerals like hydroxyapatite which has been shown to be a safe and efficient anticaries agent. In fact, it was shown to not be ”statistically inferior” to fluoride toothpaste.

So why isn’t this used more?

