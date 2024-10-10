Massive news coming out of Slovakia, and as usual the mainstream media is barely reporting on this.

Remember how people were called ”crazy conspiracy theorists” for questioning if the mRNA injections really were ”safe and effective”?

Well, now it turns out that Slovakia has something to say on the matter.

Slovakia has appointed Peter Kotlar as government commissioner investigating the covid pandemic, and now this recommendations are in!

The report presented by the Slovakian government commissioner calls for a BAN on mRNA vaccines, such as the ones by Pfizer and Moderna as they are deemed ”dangerous”. Further, the government report claims that the mRNA injections could alter human DNA.

”The most serious consequence of the whole fabricated operation called the COVID-19 pandemic is the endangerment of human health and the confirmation of the naivety of the world population to be subconsciously obedient” said Peter Kotlar as the report was presented.

Not only that, but the report also says that the pandemic was ”an act of bioterrorism”.

But there’s more!

The report also recommends Slovakia to refuse to sign the WHO pandemic treaty as well as updated WHO regulations.

”The Slovak public simply needs an answer about the vaccination...why people were vaccinated with various experimental vaccines without any tests” said Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico, who recently survived an assassination attempt.

People were called ”conspiracy theorists” for daring to suggest these things. Now the government commissioner in Slovakia are saying it.

Yet there is barely anybody in the mainstream media reporting on this, I wonder why that could be.

Remember that Bill Gates is behind 88% of philanthropic donations to the WHO. He also invested $55 million in Moderna just before the pandemic. Oh, and he has also ”donated” over $319 million to the mainstream media.

