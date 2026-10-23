The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

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Calamity Ho!'s avatar
Calamity Ho!
5d

Britain has become the enemy they fought against in World War 2.

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ResponsiblyFree's avatar
ResponsiblyFree
5d

Ugh, thank you Peter for this astonishing (no longer) ramping up and off the cliff of the slippery slope of policed speech. "What's hate speech?" "Speech I hate." We are only as free as we allow others to be.

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