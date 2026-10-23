Photo is a screenshot from a video of a protest in Britain. By Peter Imanuelsen

Just when you thought that Britain could not get more Orwellian, it just did.

British police recently arrested a 15 year old boy and you won’t believe what they actually arrested him for. It really is unbelievable how this can happen in a country that calls itself democratic.

Police arrived at his home in the morning. They came prepared for such a case as this. Four police officers with two police cars.

The police took him outside and searched him in view of his neighbours before putting him in the police car and taking him to the station.

Police took his fingerprints, DNA and mugshot before placing him in a cell. Police also seized his devices.

Now, what on earth could have warranted such a police response against a 15 year old boy you may ask?

He was arrested for posts on facebook that criticized and ridiculed a politician from the Conservative party.

That’s it. For this, four police officers came and arrested the boy at his house.

Police have not clarified exactly what supposed crime the boy is suspected of and neither has he been charged with any crime and remains on bail.

The 15 year old boy had posted on social media commenting on and criticizing the politicians choice of clothes.

He had also criticized the politician for looking at his phone during a meeting.

And he had also posted an AI edited image of the politician with rabbit ears, whiskers and rabbit teeth with a text implying that the politician was making the Conservative party lose credibility.

The boy is a political activist for the Reform UK party and he believes his arrest was politically motivated.

So we are now at the point where Britain is ARRESTING children for criticizing and ridiculing politicians on the internet.

Over 12.000 people are arrested every year in Britain under ”communications offences” with many being for posts on social media.

In other words, Britain has a thought police now and they are arresting even children.

Britain cannot be considered a free country anymore.