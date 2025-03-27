AI generated image

This headline may sound like something that could happen in North Korea.

But no, this is happening in the UK.

Authorities in Scotland have sent letters to people warning them about a new law which establishes a 200 meter ”safe access zone” around abortion clinics.

And this includes people’s private homes.

People have already been arrested in the UK for praying silently in their mind on a public street while in the vicinity of abortion clinics.

But now, if people pray inside their own private house, they could be breaking the law if their house happens to be within 200 meters of a clinic.

Let this sink in, this is incredibly Orwellian.

A letter sent to residents say ”Activities in a private place (such as a house) within the area between the protected premises and the boundary of a zone could be an offense if they can be seen or heard within the zone and are done intentionally or recklessly”.

And guidance given by the Scottish government literally lists ”religious preaching” and ”silent vigils” as activities that violate this new law. In other words, silent prayer is one of the banned activities.

Less serious offences violating this new law can result in fines of ”only” £10.000

Meanwhile more serious offences could result in UNLIMITED fines. Looks like they sure are taking this seriously!

So the government now wants to regulate religious activities on private property. Sounds very tyrannical to me.

Imagine that. Risking an unlimited fine for praying in your own house if someone can hear or see it from the street.

In February, a grandmother was arrested by police for holding a sign on the public street in the vicinity of a clinic. The sign read ”Coercion is a crime, here to talk if you want”. She didn’t speak to anyone, she just offered to talk if someone wanted to.

Of course, the mainstream media has been furiously working to try and deny that this new law could affect people praying in their own home.

But recently, a member of the Scottish parliament that was behind the bill, admitted that it could be illegal for people to pray by the window in their own home depending ”on who’s passing the window”.

Incredible. So here we have a politician saying that it can now be illegal to pray in your own home. Why isn’t this all over the news?

This is a major attack on religious freedom, and freedom as a whole. This is unheard of. This is North Korea stuff.

I’m bringing you the news you won’t hear on the mainstream media. Help support my independent journalism by upgrading to a paid subscriber today.

Your support means a lot and is crucial to help me continue this important work!

Share