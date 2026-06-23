Today I have some updates for you from Spain that you might have missed.

A Socialist politician and the former Transport Minister of Spain was just sentenced to prison for corruption regarding covid face mask contracts.

What a surprise, there was corruption involved during the pandemic?

Not only was he the Transport Minister of Spain, but also a longtime ally of the Spanish Socialist Prime Minister, even serving as the organization secretary within the Socialist party.

So what exactly happened?

In March 2020 just as the pandemic hysteria was beginning to intensify, emergency contracts was awarded by the Ministry of Transport to a company called Soluciones de Gestión y Apoyo a Empresas. This company had no previous experience in supplying PPE.

Around 13 million masks in total were ordered with contract values of around €36.7 million.

These were ordered in to Adif, a state owned company that manages the railway infrastructure in Spain and for Puertos del Estado which manages the main commercial ports in Spain.

The former Transport Minister got kickbacks and other illicit benefits for using his position to award government contracts for face masks to this particular company.

He got €10.000 per month in cash payments to cover ”fixed expenses”.

He also got €2 million in commision from the government deals.

He also got additional benefits such as a deal on real estate in Madrid and he even got rent for an apartment paid for his partner.

The case also involved two women, one of whom was the partner of the Transport Minister, being given jobs for public state owned companies overseen by the Transport Minister as part of the scheme.

In other words, they got the job not based on merit, but because of corruption.

So essentially the Socialist Transport Minister of Spain awarded government contracts worth tens of millions to a company who paid him kickbacks and massive personal benefits.

And now he has officially been sentenced to 24 years and 3 months in prison.

However, it is being reported that he won’t actually serve more than around 16.5 years behind bars because of the laws in Spain.

Bribery and corruption from a Socialist? What a surprise.

And it happened from the government during covid? What a surprise.

Did politicians enrich themselves during the covid pandemic?

The answer is certainly yes in this case.

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