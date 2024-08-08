Me and my wife.

I have some EXCITING news for you!

First of all, I want to thank everyone for following me on Substack, and especially to everyone who is a paid subscriber. With your support I can continue to bring you the REAL news that is being censored in the mainstream media.

But if you would like some more culture in your life, I’m pleased to announce that my amazing wife has now started her own Substack.

She is a classical painter and has studied with the internationally renowned artist Odd Nerdrum.

On her Substack she will post her artwork, share photos from our lives, and even teach art courses!

Trust me, you will want to follow her work!

Please go and subscribe to my amazing wife on Substack.

Here are just a few of her incredible artworks.

Art by Camilla rose Imanuelsen

Some more incredible art by my wife!

If you are interested, she also sells her artworks (and I’ve heard that Founding Member Subscribers to her Substack will get one of her art in the post as a thank you!).

Again, make sure to go and give her a follow if you like amazing art!

Leave a comment