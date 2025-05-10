In case you haven’t heard, in the EU we got new rules requiring that all bottles with plastic caps are actually attached to the bottle constantly.

This is incredibly annoying, and almost every time you drink you scratch yourself on the plastic cap or it gets shoved straight up your nose!

Or, if you pour out the drink and the bottle cap gets in the way, your drink fills up in the bottle cap and then spills everywhere. Very annoying.

It is always in the way, as you probably can understand when seeing the picture.

Why did they do this? To save the climate of course.

In order to eliminate pollution from the bottle caps being thrown around. That was the idea.

But as it turns out, more bureaucracy is never the answer. Because people have gotten tired of the annoying bottle caps up their nose, and instead they simply just rip them off and throw them away.

Meaning that the amount of bottle caps in the environment has now actually INCREASED instead of decrease.

A new study found that from 2023 to 2024, the amount of bottle caps on Swedish beaches tripled, from 46 bottle caps to 144 bottle caps per 100 meters beach.

So called experts are puzzled over this, because the new EU law was supposed to prevent this. But instead it has had the opposite effect.

This just goes to show that evermore silly laws designed to stop climate change and curb people’s freedom, don’t work.

Seems like some politicians really don’t think through some of the new laws that they are implementing…

