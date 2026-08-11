The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

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KatyaB's avatar
KatyaB
12m

My daughter, who has since died, probably of unrelated causes, started having haemorrhagic periods for weeks on end in 2022. She had to have a number of iron perfusion. It never occurred to us that it might be linked to the vaccinations.

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
22m

It is the NEW normal!

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