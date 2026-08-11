Remember how the brand new mRNA covid vaccines were pushed everywhere by the ”experts” and the mainstream media as being ”safe and effective”?

I remember.

There was a massive propaganda push everywhere about supposedly how safe these new mRNA vaccines were.

Those who dared to question this narrative were quickly branded as ”conspiracy theorists”.

In 2022, I discovered something strange. Something weird was happening with the birthrates. And it just happened to coincide with the rollout of the mRNA vaccines.

And I found some very interesting data back then that of course was completely ignored by the mainstream media.

For example, in Taiwan, there was almost a 30% drop in births from 2021 to 2022.

I also found data that showed that young mothers in the UK, unvaccinated mothers had around 4 times more births than vaccinated mothers.

This of course made me wonder what on earth was going on.

Birthrates in Sweden have collapsed after 2021. In 2021, there was 114.300 babies born. In 2025 that number had dropped to only 97.491.

That means that in just a few years, the birthrates have dropped by almost 15%.

This is not normal.

Now it has been revealed that Fauci himself had privately warned about potential risk of miscarriage linked to the covid vaccines.

All the way back in 2021, Fauci was discussing covid vaccination and pregnancy with the then CDC director and a Biden covid advisor.

Fauci mentioned that people got significant cytokine storms after the 2nd dose, something that in theory could be associated with miscarriage in pregnant women.

So, in private, Fauci warned about potential miscarriage risks.

However, Fauci did not tell the public about these concerns.

We also know now that menstrual bleedings are a side effect of the covid vaccines. The European medicine agency officially listed it as such.

One study that looked at 78.138 vaccinated women, found that 39.759 of them suffered from menstrual problems after getting the covid vaccine. So over 50% of women in this particular study.

It is only natural to suspect that if women have menstrual disorders, that this could affect fertility.

Do you remember how we were told that the mRNA vaccines would stay at the injection site? That was a lie.

A study found that the mRNA itself had spread to the placenta and umbilical cord.

”Our findings suggest that the vaccine mRNA is not localized to the injection site and can spread systematically to the placenta and umbilical cord blood. The detection of the spike protein in the placental tissue indicates the bioactivity of the vaccine mRNA that reach the placenta”.

Of course, nobody in the media told you about this. But I wrote and warned about this years ago.

The establishment in unison promoted the covid mRNA vaccines to the point that anyone who dared raise questions were branded a ”conspiracy theorist”.

They told us to ”trust the science” and ”trust the experts”.

But this was actually ANTI science.

True science would have allowed people to ask questions and be skeptical.

The reason that I could write about this years ago, is because I’m not funded by people like Bill Gates.

Your continued support is very important and helps me to be able to bring you the news stories that is being censored by the media!

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