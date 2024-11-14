I haven’t been writing articles as regularly lately as I have been sick, but I am back now!

Have you seen what is happening in Germany? This is unbelievable!

A 64 year old pensioner with an X account of 1200 followers had his home RAIDED by police for the crime of not posting, but merely reposting a meme on the social media site X.

The meme in question was mildly insulting towards the left-wing Green party politician who is also the Vice Chancellor of Germany.

Not only was the pensioners home raided, but his electronic devices were also confiscated for this ”horrible” crime.

In the court document, the ”crime” is stated:

"At a time that cannot currently be specified in more detail in the days or weeks before June 20, 2024, the accused published an image file using the account...in order to generally defame…and to make it more difficult for him to carry out his work as a member of the federal government."

The pensioner himself comments that this whole thing ”definitely has a GDR flavor”, referring to Communist east Germany.

So there we have it.

People in Germany are now having their homes raided and their electronic devices confiscated for daring to criticize or mock their dear leaders.

There was also recently on the news something similar happening in Soviet Britain.

British police went to visit and interrogated a journalist for a post she made on social media. It was being investigated as a non crime “hate incident” whatever that means.

Police refused to tell the journalist which post it was, but yet they were interrogating her.

Looks like free speech is under attack in Europe.

