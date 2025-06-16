AI generated image.

The globalist elite just had a secret meeting in Sweden.

It is not the World Economic Forum, but it is quite similar. Except it is much more secret. It is called Bilderberg, and this year it was held in Sweden.

The secret meetings just finished and you probably didn’t hear anything about it on the mainstream media. That is why I am here, to bring you the news you won’t get anywhere else.

Bankers, leading politicians, the CEO of Pfizer, Big Tech and even the boss at the World Economic Forum traveled to Stockholm to take part in Bilderberg.

But wait, there’s more.

Not only that, but many journalists took part as well. Not to report on the meeting, but to take part in the secret meetings behind closed doors. And they won’t tell you about it.

Please understand this. The journalists are not there to report on the secret meetings. They are there to take part in the secret meetings. Never trust the mainstream media.

So what is on the agenda then you may ask?

Let me tell you. The answer will probably shock you.

One of the topics on the agenda is ”Depopulation and migration”.

I’m not making this up. Let that sink in.

Here we have the globalist elites meeting in secret to discuss ”depopulation”. And guess who are taking part in these secret meetings?

None other than Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer

The new boss at the WEF.

The Vice-Chair at Nestle

Thomas Leysen, the chair at dsm-firmenich AG which is the company behind the controversial chemical Bovaer.

So these are some of the people meeting in secret to discuss ”depopulation”. Nothing to see here...

By the way...The Norwegian Finance Minister was also there and in the coming days the Norwegian parliament will be voting on whether farmers will essentially be FORCED to feed all cows Bovaer by 2027 all in the name of climate change of course.

The chemical used in Bovaer is suspected of damaging fertility or the unborn child. You can read my in-depth article here where I expose the truth about Bovaer.

There are many more people that met at Bilderberg, around 120 in fact. They rented out the ENTIRE Grand Hotel in Stockholm which is actually owned by the Wallenberg family, and they happen to be in the steering committe at Bilderberg also. The most expensive rooms at Grand Hotel cost around $10.000 per night. It is safe to say that the global elite are meeting in style, and you are not invited.

Other topics on the agenda at Bilderberg 2025 included:

Transatlantic relationship

Ukraine

US Economy

Europe

Middle East

Authoritarian axis

Defense, innovation and Resilience

AI, Deterrence and National Security

Proliferation

Geopolitics of Energy and Critical Minerals

Other noteworthy people that attended the secret meeting include the President at Warner Bros, Former Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin who now works for the Tony Blair Institute, Ministers from various countries, Stacey Abrams, the leader of the Swedish Socialist party, bosses at oil companies, bosses at Big Tech, companies making military equipment and many more. You get the idea. It is leading politicians, bosses at the biggest companies in the world and journalists all gathering to talk in secret.

So let us talk about the journalists that were there…

Editor-in-chief at Bloomberg

Editor-in-chief at The Economist

Editor-in-chief at De Staandard

A writer at The Atlantic

Foreign Affairs Columnist at the New York Times

And more.

They were not there to tell you about what happened in the secret meetings – They were there to take part in the secret meetings.

This once again proves that you cannot trust the mainstream media.

Guess who was not invited to Bilderberg…

Me!

That’s why you are reading this news from me and not from the mainstream media.

Not only was I not invited, but the globalist elite have been attacking me as a journalist for a long time. Some years back, an influential think tank funded by George Soros and Bill Gates wrote a nasty hit piece against me full of lies to try and discredit me.

So other mainstream media journalists are invited to Bilderberg. I am under attack instead.

