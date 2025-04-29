The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

Evy Lysk
4d

Hello readers, here is part of an email my friend sent me. She's a nurse who would not take the kill shot. Her mom did but a few years later she lost her mom who was one of my dearest friends.

Jillian writes - The ER I used to work in, over 50% of our staff had heart problems, 2 had myocarditis and were out for 6 months because of it. Other nurses had blood clots, random severe bruising, rashes all over and all of the vaccinated staff got covid again and again and again. I still haven't had covid and I worked in the ER from 2019-2024.

And even now, the Cleveland clinic just did a study 3 weeks ago on the flu vaccine. Not only did it have a negative efficacy, but the nurses had a greater chance of getting the flu if they HAD the flu vaccine. Makes no sense! Why would anyone keep injecting unknown substances into their body???

Dr Fauci is actually going to be in Pittsburgh as a guest speaker in October. He is being hosted by the hospital system that I work for, UPMC. It's embarrassing!

Julinthecrown
4d

Just when you think governments can't sink any lower...

