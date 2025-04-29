This is happening many years too late, but now Moderna could be suspended from the British pharmaceutical trade body after having ignored the rules with ”unacceptable” practices.

Among the things that breached the regulatory code was how Moderna offered children £1500 and teddy bears to be part of the covid vaccine trials.

That is outrageous.

They literally bribed children into taking an experimental mRNA injection. This sounds extremely unethical.

Not only that, but it appears that Moderna even mislead regulators about doing this, making it even worse.

What Moderna did was not allowed. Giving incentives to children or their parents for clinical trials is prohibited.

And guess what? People from the government was involved.

The former British vaccines minister, Nadhim Zahawi had co-authored several articles with a senior employee at Moderna where they promoted the Moderna covid vaccine.

Is this part of the reason why we saw such a huge push for everyone to take these experimental injections? Did people in government have a financial incentive to do this? I think the answer might be yes.

The truth is beginning to come out.

And the truth is also beginning to come out about the side effects that were being covered up.

Independent testing of mRNA injection vials in Australia found that there was huge amounts of DNA contamination.

Moderna had DNA contamination up to 145 times the regulatory limit which is 10ng per dose. Moderna had up to 1460ng of DNA contamination per dose.

And among the DNA contamination they found something called a SV40 enhancer/promoter which can drag DNA fragments into the cell, possibly changing the DNA.

