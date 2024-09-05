Good things are happening in Sweden since the right-wing government came into power.

Earlier, I have reported on how they scrapped the UN Agenda 2030 global goals from government directives.

Not only that, they have also scrapped climate taxed on fuel, causing the diesel prices to collapse, making everyday life more affordable for people with lower incomes.

Now they are taking a new step.

The government together with the Swedish Democrats are going to scrap the climate tax on airplane tickets.

It is estimated that tickets to flights outside of Europe will become around $31 cheaper because of this change.

Not only that, but they are also lowering the income tax, a welcome news for many Swedish people that have been living with one of the worlds highest tax rates to begin with.

Of course, the climate fanatics are not happy about this, with the Green party calling the scrapping of the flying tax for ”irresponsible”.

We are now seeing Sweden going in the opposite direction of many other countries that are going all the more further into the climate agenda.

For example, the government in Sweden is also going against the cashless agenda!

It really is a surprise that Sweden suddenly is doing so many things that go against the Klaus Schwab agenda. Five years ago this was unthinkable.

Good things are happening!

