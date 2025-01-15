If you have been a longtime reader of my news publication, you will know that Sweden has a huge problem with gang crime.

We have almost 60 no-go zones now and in 2023 there was a shocking 149 bombing attacks in the country.

Now the right-wing government is taking action as they want to change the constitution to allow for revoking the citizenship of gang criminals.

However, the left-wing Social Democrats and Green party is in opposition to this idea.

Criminals that pose a ”serious threat to Swedish security” could see their Swedish citizenship revoked as long as they also have another passport.

People that also have gotten their Swedish citizenship based on false premises or somehow have bribed or threatened their way to get citizenship could also see their citizenship revoked.

One of the many criminal gangs that have been operating in Sweden is named ”Foxtrot network” whose leader is believed to be in Iran and working for the Iranian regime.

This gang has been practically operating as a terror organization. In October 2024, the Foxtrot gang attacked the Israeli embassy in Stockholm in a shooting. Shortly thereafter two handgrenades were thrown at the Israeli embassy in Denmark, also believed to have been by the same gang.

So we now have gangs that commit terror attacks inside Sweden on behalf of the Iranian regime.

This new tougher stance on crime is a part of the centre-right governments broader crackdown on crime and also the open borders agenda.

Recently we saw that the government in Sweden is looking to pay people to remigrate to their home countries.

Things seem to be changing and I will be keeping you updated!

