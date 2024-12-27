Massive news coming from the USA now.

The Donald Trump transition team is planning to pull the USA out of the World Health Organization on day one – On the 20th of January!

This would be devastating for the WHO as the US is the biggest source of funds. However, Bill Gates is the biggest philanthropic donor to the WHO by a massive margin. In fact, 88% of philanthropic donations to the WHO come from none other than Bill Gates.

Naturally, experts are horrified at the idea of the US withdrawing from the WHO, warning that it would be ”catastrophic” for healthcare globally.

Trump actually started the process to leave the WHO in 2020, but Joe Biden restarted relations in 2021.

Meanwhile, RFK Jr. has been nominated as secretary of Health and Human Services which oversees agencies like the CDC and FDA.

As you may know, the WHO has been working on a Global Pandemic Treaty which is about as Orwellian as it sounds, where they could ”recommend” countries to implement quarantine and vaccinations for example.

Thankfully the pandemic treaty failed this year, but that doesn’t mean that they won’t try again.

However, with the USA withdrawing, they will lose a lot of funds and probably make it harder for them to try this again.

This is some very good news!

