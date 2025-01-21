Massive news coming today.

On day one, President Trump has signed an executive order to pull the USA out of the World Health Organization.

”Oooh, that’s a big one” Trump exclaimed as he was signing the order.

This is a major defeat for the WHO as the USA under Joe Biden was the largest funder of it. However, Bill Gates has been the largest philanthropic funder of the WHO, being behind 88% of philanthropic donations.

As you may know, the WHO has been working hard on a new Orwellian pandemic treaty. Last year it failed as countries couldn’t reach an agreement. But they have still had hopes of making it go through eventually.

But the USA pulling out will likely put a major roadblock for their plans.

This is not the only thing that Trump did on his first day.

CLIMATE AGREEMENT.

He has also pulled the USA out of the Paris climate agreement, marking a major shift in line with his statement of ”drill baby drill” referring to increase oil production.

”The United States will not sabotage our own industries while China pollutes with impunity” Trump said.

The thing with all this climate fanaticism is that the West has been destroying it’s own civilization in the name of climate change.

In fact, climate change has many times been used as an excuse to implement more authoritarian control.

Just look at the crazy things going on with the farmers. They want to give cows a toxic chemical to reduce their farts all in the name of climate change.

It’s Climate Communism.

But that seems to be ending under President Trump.

FREE SPEECH.

Another huge executive order that Trump signed was regarding free speech.

The order titled ”Restoring freedom of speech and ending federal censorship” aims to restore free speech and to stop government censorship of online speech.

For many years now we have seen an ever increasing censorship on social media. During covid, any information that questioned the mRNA injections was heavily suppressed. Mark Zuckerberg even recently admitted that the government had told him to censor speech that talked about vaccine side effects.

But that seems to be coming to an end .

This is a major victory for freedom that hopefully will echo across the world, because free speech is badly needed in Europe at the moment.

