Massive news coming out from Austria.

The right-wing Freedom Party (FPÖ) has WON the Austrian elections last night with 29.2% of the votes.

The Green party meanwhile saw a disastrous result, losing 41% of their votes since the last election.

And the Socialist party saw the worst EVER result in history in terms of percentage of votes.

It is clear that people have rejected the left-wing agenda.

In fact, the Austrian FPÖ party campaigned in the EU elections to stop ”Climate Communism”. In case you didn’t know, Climate Communism is a term that I invented and popularized.

They have also talked about ”remigration” and is against the open borders agenda, with the party promising to build ”Fortress Austria”.

The party has also promised to be tough on what they call ”woke madness” as they want to make it into law in the constitution that there are only two genders.

In the party manifesto they also want to ban civil servants from using ”gender inclusive language” and stop public funding for woke ideology, calling it ”brainwashing which is ultimately only aimed at destroying our social foundations”.

Something big is happening in Europe.

Last year Geert Wilders caused a political earthquake when he won the Dutch elections.

Then with the EU elections we saw the right-wing parties having massive wins in several countries.

Then Marine Le Pen’s party won the popular vote in the French elections, and more recently the right-wing AfD party has won the state election in the German state of Thuringia and coming a close second in several other state elections.

Now the trend continues with the right-wing party in Austria winning the election.

Looks like people are rejecting open borders and the woke agenda.

