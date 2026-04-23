This is quite big news that I have not seen reported much in the media, so I will be bringing you this news.

Quite frankly, this is a LANDMARK decision. The state is now being held responsible for harm that came from public health policy.

A Greek court has just ruled in favor of the family being paid compensation after a woman died from the AstraZeneca covid vaccine.

The court has held the state responsible as the woman got the vaccine as part of the national vaccination campaign.

You might remember how people were really pushed towards getting vaccinated, with massive fear mongering being spread by the media constantly.

She suffered the now infamous blood clot side effect known as vaccine induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia.

The court found that there was a direct link between her getting the AstraZeneca vaccine and her death. She didn’t have any other underlying diseases or health issues. In other words, she was perfectly healthy before receiving the injection.

And now the Greek state has been held liable for her death and has been ordered by the court to pay compensation.

The defense claimed that the vaccination was ”voluntary” and therefore the state shouldn’t be liable. But this did not hold up in court. AstraZeneca however were not deemed to be liable.

So essentially the state argued that the vaccine was voluntary. But in reality it was heavily promoted by the state as part of public health policy.

Total compensation awarded was €300.000 with €120.000 going to the husband and €90.000 to the two daughters.

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