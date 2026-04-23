The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

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Loreth Mills's avatar
Loreth Mills
2d

And yet life is worth so little. A price tag to make the grieving go away. Those responsible for the deaths of so many will never be held accountable.

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Eldeezy's avatar
Eldeezy
2d

We can complain about amount not being enough or no amount can bring back a deceased family member or dear friend but we should acknowledge this is, at least, a step in the right direction, hopefully one of the first of thousands more to come. A little progress in forcing governments to acknowledge their complicity in the Covid19 vaccine fiasco is better than no progress at all. Hopefully this Greek court's decision is a pebble whose radiating ripples will spread across the globe.

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