IT BEGINS: Court orders COMPENSATION for vaccine death
A Greek court has ordered the state to pay €300.000 compensation to the family.
This is quite big news that I have not seen reported much in the media, so I will be bringing you this news.
Quite frankly, this is a LANDMARK decision. The state is now being held responsible for harm that came from public health policy.
A Greek court has just ruled in favor of the family being paid compensation after a woman died from the AstraZeneca covid vaccine.
The court has held the state responsible as the woman got the vaccine as part of the national vaccination campaign.
You might remember how people were really pushed towards getting vaccinated, with massive fear mongering being spread by the media constantly.
She suffered the now infamous blood clot side effect known as vaccine induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia.
The court found that there was a direct link between her getting the AstraZeneca vaccine and her death. She didn’t have any other underlying diseases or health issues. In other words, she was perfectly healthy before receiving the injection.
And now the Greek state has been held liable for her death and has been ordered by the court to pay compensation.
The defense claimed that the vaccination was ”voluntary” and therefore the state shouldn’t be liable. But this did not hold up in court. AstraZeneca however were not deemed to be liable.
So essentially the state argued that the vaccine was voluntary. But in reality it was heavily promoted by the state as part of public health policy.
Total compensation awarded was €300.000 with €120.000 going to the husband and €90.000 to the two daughters.
And yet life is worth so little. A price tag to make the grieving go away. Those responsible for the deaths of so many will never be held accountable.
We can complain about amount not being enough or no amount can bring back a deceased family member or dear friend but we should acknowledge this is, at least, a step in the right direction, hopefully one of the first of thousands more to come. A little progress in forcing governments to acknowledge their complicity in the Covid19 vaccine fiasco is better than no progress at all. Hopefully this Greek court's decision is a pebble whose radiating ripples will spread across the globe.