IT BEGINS: EU countries planning to setup RETURN HUBS
A group of EU member countries coming together to make it happen.
Just recently I reported on how the EU Parliament voted YES on the new Return Regulation.
This will enable countries to setup deportation centers, also called Return Hubs, in third countries located outside the EU.
And plans have already begun.
A group of EU countries have come together to coordinate efforts to create these return hubs with the goal of having them operational already by next year.
Denmark, Austria, Greece, Germany and the Netherlands are behind this push.
It is being mentioned that Rwanda and Uzbekistan are countries being considered where these return hubs will be built.
The government in Greece has previously said that return hubs like this will act as a deterrent to stop people from coming to Europe.
So the idea is that people arriving in Europe know there will be a chance they can be sent to a return hub far away from European borders. This in turn will act as a deterrent to stop people from coming in the first place.
And now this group of EU countries are in advanced stages of negotiations, already holding talks with host countries to build the return hubs there.
These return hubs will function essentially as deportation centers, places where people who have deportation order can be sent.
So if it is not possible to send them back to their home countries, they can be sent to these return hubs instead.
It appears that things are moving ahead quickly now.
Things are changing in Europe.
about time
The question now is will the political will be there a year from now to deport these criminals to the return hubs and what will Islamists do in the meantime? Will they attempt to overwhelm certain governments, will they get elected to seats of power, will they take hostages or will they simply hide those being threatened with deportation in no-go zones? I can't imagine a people so entitled they believe a host country should change its laws to accommodate them, will just quietly surrender to be deported and even if they do, is it too late to change the trajectory of Europe? No matter what, some Islamists have become citizens by birth of European nations and will eventually outnumber native Europeans. A reckoning is coming for the West. Our suicidal empathy has put a rope over our heads and pulled it tight. It would be foolish to assume when the music stops, the Muslims won't kick the chair from beneath our feet.