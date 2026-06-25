The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

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Hulverhead's avatar
Hulverhead
9h

about time

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Leslie L Allen's avatar
Leslie L Allen
1h

The question now is will the political will be there a year from now to deport these criminals to the return hubs and what will Islamists do in the meantime? Will they attempt to overwhelm certain governments, will they get elected to seats of power, will they take hostages or will they simply hide those being threatened with deportation in no-go zones? I can't imagine a people so entitled they believe a host country should change its laws to accommodate them, will just quietly surrender to be deported and even if they do, is it too late to change the trajectory of Europe? No matter what, some Islamists have become citizens by birth of European nations and will eventually outnumber native Europeans. A reckoning is coming for the West. Our suicidal empathy has put a rope over our heads and pulled it tight. It would be foolish to assume when the music stops, the Muslims won't kick the chair from beneath our feet.

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