Photo taken by Peter Imanuelsen

Just recently I reported on how the EU Parliament voted YES on the new Return Regulation.

This will enable countries to setup deportation centers, also called Return Hubs, in third countries located outside the EU.

And plans have already begun.

A group of EU countries have come together to coordinate efforts to create these return hubs with the goal of having them operational already by next year.

Denmark, Austria, Greece, Germany and the Netherlands are behind this push.

It is being mentioned that Rwanda and Uzbekistan are countries being considered where these return hubs will be built.

The government in Greece has previously said that return hubs like this will act as a deterrent to stop people from coming to Europe.

So the idea is that people arriving in Europe know there will be a chance they can be sent to a return hub far away from European borders. This in turn will act as a deterrent to stop people from coming in the first place.

And now this group of EU countries are in advanced stages of negotiations, already holding talks with host countries to build the return hubs there.

These return hubs will function essentially as deportation centers, places where people who have deportation order can be sent.

So if it is not possible to send them back to their home countries, they can be sent to these return hubs instead.

It appears that things are moving ahead quickly now.

Things are changing in Europe.

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