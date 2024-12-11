AI generated image

Some very big developments are happening in Europe right now.

The government in Austria has announced plans to deport people from Syria after the Assad regime fell suddenly.

Many other countries, including Belgium, France, Greece, Germany, Britain, Norway, Netherlands, Denmark, Italy and Sweden are pausing all Syrian asylum applications.

”I have instructed the ministry to prepare an orderly return and deportation program to Syria” said Interior Minister Gerhard Karner.

There is currently around 95 000 people from Syria living in Austria.

Germany is freezing asylum applications for over 47 000 people from Syria.

And back in 2015 with the refugee crisis in Europe, over 1 million people from Syria arrived on the continent.

This year, we have seen a right-wing wave across Europe, with right-wing parties seeing major gains in both EU elections and also national elections. The Freedom Party in Austria recently won the election in the country and Marine Le Pen’s party won the most number of votes in France.

However, Macron colluded with the far-left to keep Marine Le Pen out of power. But now recently, the far-left and Marine Le Pen voted for a no confidence in the new government, causing it to collapse.

It looks like countries in Europe now are keen to try and take a tougher stance on open borders, jumping on the opportunity to stop asylum applications from Syria now that the Assad regime has fallen.

It sure seems like the open borders agenda in Europe is crumbling.

As always, I will continue to keep you updated!

Do you know why I can speak the truth freely? It’s because I’m an independent journalist and not beholden to special interests like the mainstream media - They get large donations from people like Bill Gates to push their agenda.

The only reason that I can do this work is thanks to everyone who is a paid subscriber.

If you appreciate the work that I do and like to read my new reports, please consider becoming a paid subscriber to help support my work.

I couldn’t do this without you. And as you might know, I’m now under lawfare attack in Norway from religious cults after exposing how leaders behaved inappropriately towards young girls.

So I need your support now more than ever to stand up for free speech!

Leave a comment