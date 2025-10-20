Looks like things are happening quickly now.

I recently reported on how the right-wing government in Italy planned a new law to ban face veils in all public places.

Shortly after, the Swedish Deputy Prime Minister suggested that Sweden should also ban burqa and niqab in the country ”while we still can” she said in a comment.

Now, the parliament in Portugal just approved a bill to BAN face veils being used for ”gender or religious motives” in almost all public places (except planes, diplomatic places or places of worship).

The bill was proposed by the right-wing Chega party and people breaking the law would face fines between €200 and €4000.

And if someone forces anyone else to wear a face veil, it could result in prison for up to three years!

Surprise! Female lawmakers from left-wing parties in Portugal (who I assume would call themselves feminists) opposed this bill. Why would they do that?

”We are today protecting female members of parliament, your daughters, our daughters, from having to use burqas in this country one day” said Chega party leader Andre Ventura.

There are already countries in Europe where the burqa and niqab are banned in public places, such as in Denmark, Austria, Switzerland and France to name a few.