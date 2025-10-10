In the latest move from Georgia Meloni’s right-wing government in Italy, they are now planning on completely BANNING people from wearing the burqa and niqab in public places, schools, shops, offices and universities across the country.

This is part of what the government says are efforts to combat ”cultural separatism” and ”religious radicalization and religiously motivated hatred”.

People would risk up to €3000 in fines if they break this proposed new law.

But they are not stopping there with this bill.

The new law will introduce criminal penalties for virginity testing. Also, it will increase the punishment for forced marriages so that religious coercion for a marriage would be grounds for prosecution.

Furthermore, this new bill will also require transparency rules on religious organisations that aren’t formally recognized by the state of Italy.

Islam is in fact not formally recognized by the Italian state as a religion.

So with this new bill, islamic organisations will have to disclose all their funding sources to the government. Financing will also be restricted to groups that is considered to not pose any threat to state security.

Other countries in Europe that have banned the burqa in public include France, Austria, Denmark and Switzerland.

Other noticeable things that Italy has done recently has been to BAN the use of fake lab-grown meat in the country. They have also banned insects from being used in their pasta and pizza.

Not only that, but they have also banned ground mounted solar panels on farm land to protect their food supply.

Earlier this year, the Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini proposed that Italy should follow the USA and leave the WHO.

”Italy must no longer have to deal with a supranational power center...financed by Italian taxpayers” said Matteo Salvini.

It is quite clear that Italy has been introducing new laws recently that go against the establishment narrative.

What do you think of all this?

