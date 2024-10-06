Photo by Peter Imanuelsen of Norwegian coast.

Good news coming from Norway.

They have now rejected the cashless agenda. From the 1st of October, all shops are required by law to accept real physical cash as a form of payment.

As long as payments are under NOK 20.000 ($1871), shops cannot refuse cash payments. Those that do so will risk being fined.

The Norwegian Directorate for Civil Protection even recommends people to have some amounts of cash at all times in case digital forms of payment stop working.

Just recently that was the case, after a software update caused computers all over the world to crash, affecting banks, airports, supermarkets and more.

As many as 600.000 Norwegians are not digital, especially many elderly people.

With the World Economic Forum having pushed a cashless agenda, Norway is going the opposite way.

It is important to have cash. Because in a cashless society, it would be very easy for a tyrannical government to control who can buy and sell, monitoring every transaction.

We are already seeing banks that are monitoring people’s purchases to calculate their C02 emissions. How long until this would be used as a form of social credit score?

In fact, I have been working on a fictional book about a dystopian future. Here is a little part from it!

As Chris headed towards the nearest supermarket he was thinking about what kind of food he wanted. His mouth starting to salivate as he thought about the juicy steak that he had been saving for just a rainy day like this. You see, the new world government that had taken power had deemed meat a threat to the environment, and had therefore imposed a meat ration on all citizens. Chris was happy, he was going to use his months meat ration. It had been almost since he had last eaten real meat. Arriving at the automated supermarket, he scanned his QR code to check in before being allowed through the barriers. Walking towards the meat isle, several screens flashed up warning him that meat was destroying the planet and should only be eaten in shame. These messages were mandated by the government to be shown in all supermarkets that were allowed to sell meat. Undeterred, Chris walked on and picked up a nice red steak before heading to the checkout. To pay for his groceries, Chris scanned his QR code that was linked to his digital ID. But something went wrong. He stared in horror as the checkout screen flashed red, informing him that his climate passport showed he was above his C02 limit for this month. Chris realized his mistake. Because he had decided to drive the car to the store, he had driven a few to many miles, triggering his climate passport. His meat ration had been revoked for this month. And he knew what this meant. This was going to affect his social credit score, something that was a horrifying thought for all citizens living in the United Global Federation. His meat purchase had been denied by the government for exceeding his C02 limit.

Let me know what you think, would you be excited to read the rest of my book? It isn’t finished yet, but if you like it, it will motivate me more to finish it for you!

Anyway, it is good to see that the cashless agenda is being rejected.

Of course, most of you probably haven’t heard about it as most of the media has not reported on this change.

I’m bringing you the news you won’t get anywhere else.

Your moral and financial support is highly appreciated and allows me to keep on EXPOSING the narrative.

Please consider becoming a paid subscriber on my Substack to help support my work – It helps me more than you can know!

As a paid subscriber you also get access to exclusive articles where I share my expert political analysis and give you in-depth research.

Leave a comment