AI generated image.

Big changes have been happening in Italy after they got a new right-wing government led by Georgia Meloni and Matteo Salvini.

Now they are creating a committee to make draft laws on punishing convicted violent sex offenders with chemical castration to reduce the risk of re-offending.

With this proposal, violent sex offenders can get their jail sentence reduced if they agree to undergo chemical castration.

”Another important step forward for our historic battle for justice and common sense: zero tolerance for rapists and pedohpiles.” said Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini.

But the leftist opposition is not happy with this, calling it ”extremist” and claiming that it ”violates” humanity and justice.

The question is, why would the left oppose this?

Since the right-wing government led by Georgia Meloni has come into power, there has been quite a lot of changes in the country.

They are rejecting the WEF agenda and became the first country in the world to ban fake lab grown meat in order to protect people’s health.

They also banned insects from being used in their pasta and pizza, again going against the Klaus Scwhab agenda.

The number of asylum seekers coming to Italy is down a whopping 60%.

They have also banned ground mounted solar panels on farm land in order to protect agriculture and the food supply.

What do you think of this, would you want to visit Italy hearing this news?

I bring you the news that is being censored by the mainstream media.

Your moral and financial support is highly appreciated and allows me to keep on EXPOSING the narrative.

Please consider becoming a paid subscriber on my Substack to help support my work – It helps me more than you can know!

As a paid subscriber you also get access to exclusive articles where I share my expert political analysis.

Leave a comment