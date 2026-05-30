The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

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Julinthecrown
2h

IMO - the only reason that the WEF wanted to limit any resources to Europe and then the world was a power grab of the most sinister kind. They concocted a ruse that that they were doing it for 'climate change' and 'sustainablilty' and 'the future well being of all humans'. Here is a part of 'their way to change the world' - of course, they left out the subtitle - 'how to subjugate the entire planet with out them knowing it.'

"Proposed by the World Economic Forum, “the Great Reset” is supposed to be a series of socioeconomic recovery measures against COVID-19 to build a better, brighter future for humanity."

https://medium.com/yardcouch-com/welcome-to-2030-i-own-nothing-have-no-privacy-and-life-has-never-been-better-b15eca64b694

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