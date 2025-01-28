AI generated image.

Well, this is interesting.

The USA recently announced they would withdraw from the WHO.

Now the Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini has proposed a new law to do the same. Are we seeing other countries following suit now?

However, the Prime Minister Georgia Meloni who is in a coalition with Salvini has yet to take a stance in the matter.

Long time readers of my newsletter will know that the WHO last year tried to implement the pandemic treaty, something that would have been extremely Orwellian.

”Italy must no longer have to deal with a supranational power center...financed by Italian taxpayers” said Matteo Salvini.

Further he went on to say that the WHO goes ”hand in hand with the multinational pharmaceutical companies. Let’s use those 100 million to support the sick in Italy and finance our hospitals and doctors”

And he is right on this. The WHO is a form of Communism where countries pay into it and the money is redistributed elsewhere.

I was in Geneva two years ago to speak at a protest against the pandemic treaty. And as I walked around the city, I noticed that the WHO delegates were of course staying in the most expensive luxury hotels and being driven around in expensive luxury cars. All this paid for with your tax money of course.

And they were dining out in fine restaurants as well. It looked like they were having the time of their life.

But now it’s being reported that the WHO is going on a hiring freeze because of an increasingly ”acute” financial situation after the USA announced they were pulling out of the organization.

So it looks like the ability of the WHO to engage in Orwellian things have already been diminished.

