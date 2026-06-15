The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

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Andy Fately's avatar
Andy Fately
1d

It is a growing movement around the western world

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Leslie L Allen's avatar
Leslie L Allen
1d

Sounds like the Norwegians support Trump's "Remain in Mexico" policy for themselves. My, how the wheel turns. When Europeans are put in American's shoes, they start understanding our position on immigration. It looks like they no longer support the Never Trumpers, at least on immigration issues.

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