Photo of the Norwegian fjords by Peter Imanuelsen

Something has happened.

The ”Integreringsbarometeret 2026” just dropped. This is translated as the ”integration barometer” and is research on how Norwegians look at open borders.

This new poll from Norway has found that there is now record low support for more immigration to the country.

Only 17% of Norwegians think that Norway should take in more immigrants.

And 49% agree that Norway ”should not let in more immigrants.”

Not only that, but this new poll found that around 50% of people believe that open border has been been bad for Norwegian ”national character” and that it has been bad for ”social cohesion in Norwegian society”.

And 48% of Norwegians believe that integration is going ”poorly” in the country.

So it seems like the message is clear. Norwegians have now become increasingly negative to open borders.

But, there is more.

People were also asked about remigration, something that has become more and more of a hot topic in recent years.

Norwegians were asked about if Norwegian authorities should send people back to their home country if the situation there improved.

And the results may surprise you.

49% said they supported voluntary returns (meaning that the person agreed to return home).

35% said they supported forced returns.

This means that 84% of the Norwegian population support remigration in some form.

For years, this position of remigration has been framed as ”far-right” by the establishment. But do you really believe that 84% of the Norwegian population are far-right?

What is also interesting is that the liberalist/right-wing party in Norway is now doing incredibly well in the latest opinion polls.

In the latest poll by InFact the FrP party got 33.3% making them by far the largest party in Norway. The Socialist party that is leading the government only got 22.4%, lagging far behind.

The FrP party are against woke and they strongly support restricting immigration and protecting the borders.

They want zero net immigration from what they call ”high risk countries”. These are countries defined as having low respect for Norwegian values, high use of welfare benefits, high levels of extremism and more.

However, they do have exceptions for groups like persecuted Christian minorities and other vulnerable groups from ”high risk countries”.

They also want asylum processing moved to outside of Europe.

So they want to heavily restrict immigration and they are doing extremely well in the polls, which fits with the latest integration poll that shows Norwegians becoming increasingly skeptic of open borders.

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