AI generated image.

More and more reports about the use of Bovaer is coming out.

Previously, I reported on how farmers in Denmark reported how their cows suddenly began collapsing after being fed with Bovaer.

This came after the Danish government MANDATED that cows be fed with methane reducing additives.

Also in Norway the government has mandated that milk cows must be fed with methane reducing feed by 2027.

And just recently, Norway SUSPENDED the use of Bovaer after the reports from Denmark of cows getting sick and collapsing.

Now it is being reported that two cows that took part in Bovaer testing at a farm in Norway have died.

The cows were treated after it was suspected they had eaten sharp metal objects, but now this will be investigated to find out if it has a link with Bovaer.

Authorities have had the idea that cows are farting and burping too much. So what to do? Well, they decided to look into feeding Bovaer to cows.

This is a chemical that is made by a company that has gotten MILLIONS in funding from none other than Bill Gates himself.

I warned several years ago about the dangers of Bovaer. I did extensive research and what I found was shocking and very alarming.

Yet, nobody wanted to listen to my warnings. I was called a «conspiracy theorist» by the media.

Now it turns out that I was correct, as usual.

Paid subscribers can read my entire article warning about Bovaer and how toxic it actually is here:

Please consider supporting my independent journalism by upgrading to a paid subscriber – Your support means a lot and will help me to reach even more people.

I bring you the news years ahead of the mainstream media...

Leave a comment