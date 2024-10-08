AI generated image

Do you want a chicken in order to be a little more self sufficient?

Well, from the 1st of October, people living in Britain have to register their chickens with the state or risk being fined or even imprisoned.

Yes, people who even keep just 1 chicken in their backyard now have to register it with the state so that they can have control.

People will now be breaking the law if they fail to register their chicken and face up to six months prison and fines of up to £2.500 for EACH bird that is not registered.

This of course is all being done to stop bird flu they say. Using yet another disease to implement even more government control over peoples lives.

But people have pranked the government website, within just hours of it going live it crashed as people began registering rubber chickens and chicken nuggets with the state, seemingly overloading the website with fake registrations.

People were even registering their roast chickens with the state!

This new law doesn’t affect only chickens however, as pigeons and other pet birds kept outdoors have to be registered.

To make things even more bureaucratic, people have to update their chicken registration every 12 months!

Unbelievable.

