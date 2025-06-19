AI generated image.

People have suspected this for a long time, and now we have proof.

Turns out that government Ministers met with mainstream media bosses during covid to tell them to put pro-vaccine storylines in popular TV shows such as Coronation Street.

They met in secret with ITV, BBC and Channel 4, Channel 5, Sky and more with the government talking about ”national unity programming”.

In other words, they wanted mainstream media like the BBC to ”program” people into accepting the vaccine narrative. Incredible. I thought this was supposed to be a free country?

It appears that the infamous clapping at night to show appreciation for hospital workers was promoted by Channel 4 as part of the ”national unity programming”.

Remember when BBC claims they aren’t state media? Well, they are. And they push propaganda.

”What this demonstrates is that during Covid, the government reduced the broadcasters to mere arms of the state” – said Sir David Davis, former Brexit Secretary.

The weird thing is, this began very early on, way before the covid vaccines had been developed (at least from what we have been told).

Already on 2nd February 2020, which is long before the first lockdowns even began, government officials met with the chief at ITV where they had agreed to talk with them about ”vaccine messaging” agenda.

Wait, there wasn’t even any covid vaccine on the market yet and the lockdowns hadn’t even begun. Why were they discussing vaccine propaganda so early on? Something doesn’t seem right here…

”ITV’s meeting with BEIS indicates that they are planning soap storylines related to the environment and climate change and therefore they may be amenable to the idea of something similar in relation to vaccine messaging.” - it states in a document revealed in a Freedom of Information request.

The former culture secretary and the former minister for media and data met the chief at ITV as well as the boss at the BBC and the chief at Channel 4 already in March 2020.

Here they discussed how to put ”health messages” in soap operas and Channel 4 even agreed they could target young people with their YouTube channel. And they did put pro-vaccine propaganda in soap operas.

And get this.

”It is also vital that key messages, for example staying at home, reach as wide an audience as possible – in particular younger and middle aged men” the FOI requests revealed.

In other words, they met to plan propaganda and indoctrination calling it ”national unity programming”.

Yet another conspiracy theory is proven true…

Guess where you will NOT get any ”national unity programming”?

Me.

I’m here to give you the real news that is being covered up by the mainstream media.

But I need your help to reach as many people as possible. I don’t get any support from the global elite or the government.

Instead, I am constantly attacked by them. A George Soros and Bill Gates funded think tank even wrote a nasty hit piece full of lies to try and discredit my work.

That means I am doing something right…

So please consider upgrading to a paid subscriber on Substack if you appreciate the work that I do – Your support is much needed!

Leave a comment