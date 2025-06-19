The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

6d

Fauci said in 2017 that a 'Surprise Outbreak' Was Coming? How did Dr. Fauci know this? Serial killer Fauci and his Bilderbergers buddies schemed for a way to control the population. They're not done scheming for ways to depopulate this earth. The Covid Vaccines were developed "too fast" and were "rushed into market" without proper trials and checks. Yes, they pushed this kill shot on news programs, too. We were an experiment, and many people fell for it. I have never trusted the government. They're slithering snakes planning our demise with our tax dollars to kill us. Did you know Dr. Fauci makes more money in a year than a president? Fauci also kills animals after he tortures them. I take care of people, and I rescue cats. Dr. Fauci offends me greatly. Fauci is a DISGUSTING POS.

In NZ, our "kind/caring" Govt paid substantial money to our media, on condition they promote "the party line" about Covid and some other reverse apartheid policies they had.

