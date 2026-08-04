Photo of the Dolomites by Peter Imanuelsen

This is big.

After the crisis in Ceuta where tens of thousands of people from Morocco stormed the borders of Europe, Italy is now leading the push to protect the borders.

It is estimated that around 72,000 people entered into European territory in Ceuta in a short period of time.

Despite what has been reported in the news that almost everybody returned, it seems like a significant number of people are still in Ceuta. Local officials in Ceuta estimate that up to 5,000 people are still there.

Spain is even planning to transfer what they say are unaccompanied minors that arrived in Ceuta over to mainland Spain as local facilities are overloaded.

The Spanish Prime Minister has told people to have ”positive solidarity”.

Italy has already temporarily suspended Schengen with Spain and begun border controls as a result of what happened in Ceuta.

”Defending the borders mean defending the security of citizens” Prime Minister Georgia Meloni said in a statement.

But it doesn’t stop there.

Italy is now leading the push for the EU to fund RETURN HUBS in third countries that is located outside the European Union.

Italy and Denmark requested an extraordinary EU meeting after the Ceuta crisis. In this meeting, Italy has advocated for the return hub proposal.

Spain however, was opposed to Italy’s return hub proposal. They think it could undermine fundamental rights and the values of the EU. They even called on Italy to lift their newly introduced border controls with Spain.

The return hubs proposed by Italy would be located in safe third countries outside of the EU and will act as a deterrent against people coming illegally into Europe.

People who have gotten a deportation order would be sent outside the European Union to one of these return hubs.

Some suggested countries where these return hubs could be located are among other Uganda, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia.

And now Italy wants the EU to fund a network of these return hubs.

It was not long ago that the EU Parliament voted yes to approve the new Return Regulation.

So it looks like things might be changing in Europe.

Italy is now leading the push to protect the borders and want the EU to have a network of return hubs where people can be sent.

This is significant.

Protecting the borders is just commons sense.

Having open borders is extremism.

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