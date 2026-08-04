The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julinthecrown's avatar
Julinthecrown
3d

I just hope it's not too little too late. I'm glad Prime Minister Meloni has taken a brave & strong stand. Of course, they are trying to close the barn door after the horse is out. 🙄

I hope for the whole world's sake they can work together to dispel & protect against these invaders.

Reply
Share
Noel Reid's avatar
Noel Reid
2d

Is the Spanish PM crazy?

I appreciate he's a hard-core socialist, but I'd have thought even a village idiot would realise this current "refugee" invasion would be bad for his country and the wider EU.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Imanuelsen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture