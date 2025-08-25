The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Don Estes's avatar
Don Estes
1d

This is the type of insanity that leads to war.

Sharia law is completely incompatible with Western values of individual liberty and Constitutional representative government.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies
DF's avatar
DF
1d

No accident there, through various means the self titled "elites" are bringing about collapse of the West.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
84 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter Imanuelsen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture