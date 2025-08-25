Remember when this was called a ”far-right” conspiracy theory?

Well, now the court in Austria has officially recognized sharia law in the country. No, this is not a joke.

The Islamic sharia law has now been ruled as being legally binding for civil disputes in the European country, this after a ruling from the court in Vienna.

The case was about two men that had used a sharia arbitration tribunal to settle a case of one of them owing a large sum of €320.000 to the other person.

The man who lost the case in the sharia law tribunal, took the case to the official court in the land – the Vienna Regional Court for Civil Law Matters.

Here, in the official court of the land, they UPHELD the ruling from the sharia tribunal.

This ruling has caused a major outcry because it means that Islamic sharia law is now legally valid in Europe and that it can open the door to ”parallel justice”.

A leading politician from the right-wing FPÖ party has condemned this ruling. The FPÖ is now the largest party in Austria in the 2024 elections.

”Sharia is incompatible with our basic values” said Manfred Haimbuchner.

Another FPÖ politician had the following to say.

”Austria is a Christian and Western state under the rule of law. That rule of law must never be undermined by parallel justice or religious legal systems such as sharia” said Andreas Bors.

Even the media in Austria has condemned the ruling, with the outlet Exxpress saying that ”Austria is not an Islamic state”.

The Austrian Integration Minister has now promised to take action to ensure that sharia law cannot be applied in the future.

”Sharia has nothing to do with Austria and the principles of our constitution, and it should remain that way” said Claudia Plakolm.

The court in Vienna said that sharia law would only apply in civil cases and not in criminal cases. Wow, so that sounds very reassuring...Not.

In Sweden, it is now known that there are sharia patrols on the streets that check if women are wearing ”enough clothes”. There are reports that women have even been spat on if they were deemed not to have the ”correct” clothes on.

And there is now almost 60 no-go zones in Sweden, with many women in Sweden reporting that they are afraid of walking outside alone in the evening.

According to official sources in Sweden, around 68.000 women and girls are genitally mutilated.

Sweden has long upheld itself as a feminist utopia, but that idea quickly comes crashing down when looking at reality. Last year, there was 10.167 reported rapes in the country, this is some of the most in the entire world per capita.

It is well known that in the Swedish no-go zones, parallel societies are forming. Where they have their own set of rules.

Now the fact that Austria has officially recognized sharia law as legally binding is very worrying indeed.

This means that rulings made under a completely different set of laws, namely Islamic sharia law, is recognized by the official court of the land.

How can this happen?

Like I said, people were called ”far-right” conspiracy theorists for daring to warn that this could happen. Now it has happened.

And most of the mainstream media has completely ignored what just happened. This isn’t just some small thing. This should be headline news everywhere. Yet it is not. So people are unaware that sharia law just became legally binding in an European country.

