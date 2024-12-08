You cannot make this up.

After the news broke that Arla is using the toxic chemical 3-NOP, sold under the name Bovaer, people have been boycotting dairy products containing it.

But that might not work for very long.

Because now under new controversial plans, the government in Britain is planning to MANDATE the use of methane suppressing additives such as Bovaer by the year 2030.

Oh, here we go again. The year 2030 mentioned once again because this is all part of the UN Agenda 2030 where countries have promised to reach certain climate ”global goals”.

Guess who donated over $1.27 BILLION towards the UN Agenda 2030? None other than Bill Gates. You can read my in-depth article about that here:

Guess who has also donated over $5 million to the company that is producing Bovaer? None other than Bill Gates of course!

Recently, The Times wrote a hit piece falsely accusing me of spreading ”misinformation” about Bovaer. Why is the mainstream media so furiously defending the use of this toxic chemical?

Keep in mind that Bill Gates has donated over $319 million to the mainstream media. Follow the money…

Let me give you the facts about this chemical.

Bovaer’s product safety sheet advises people to wear masks and gloves. So farmers should wear protective equipment when giving it to cows, but it is perfectly safe to add to the food supply?

It’s no wonder that farmers should wear protective equipment considering it is labeled as corrosive and a health hazard. 3-NOP is made by combining nitric acid with propanediol (a form of alcohol).

I did some research and found the following about this chemical.

They cannot rule out that the chemical could be toxic to DNA.

They know that it is very toxic to the male reproductive system.

Female rats on a high dose didn’t get pregnant.

It is a corrosive substance.

Farmers should consider wearing masks when handling it.

Rats given higher doses had the potential of developing benign tumors.

It decreased the ovary size in cows in high enough dose.

Please go and read my previous article for my full in-depth investigation into Bovaer – You will not find this information in the mainstream media!

Just like with the covid injections, we are now being told that this is ”safe and effective”.

And the most hilarious part in all of this, is that the only reason they are giving this toxic chemical to cows is to reduce their farts. You literally cannot make this up. We live in clown world!

I will continue to keep you updated on Bovaer.

By the way…

